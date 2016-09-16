DW (Europe) 17:15 bis 18:00 Dokumentation "We, Palestinian refugees ..." F 2014 Merken For over 60 years, thousands of Palestinians have been crammed into the refugee camp at Burj el-Barajneh in Lebanon, and there's little hope this will change anytime soon. A French film director spent seven days there, where she met young Palestinians whose families have been living for generations in what amounts to an open-air prison. Burj el-Barajneh south of Beirut has existed since 1948. A provisional solution has become a permanent residence for several generations: The houses are shabby and dilapidated and the narrow streets overhung with temporary power cables and water pipes. Officially 16,000 people live here, but the number is probably a lot higher. Two thirds of them are under 40 and have little chance of getting a job in Lebanon and leaving the camp for a better future firstly, because they can't get passports and, secondly, because their fathers and grandfathers still dream of returning to their old homes one day. It's no wonder young Palestinians resort to black humor to express their frustration: ""Our past is a tragedy and our present an ordeal, fortunately we have no future."" In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Nous, réfugiés palestiniens