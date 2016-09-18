 
 
Sonntag, 18. September 2016
SWR 2
Sonntag, 18.09.2016
00:05 bis 02:00
ARD-Nachtkonzert (I)
<bk>George Onslow: Klavierquintett op. 79 bis (Gianluca Luisi, Klavier; Ensemble Concertant Frankfurt)<ek><bk>Ludwig van Beethoven: Sinfonie F-Dur op. 68 (hr-Sinfonieorchester, Leitung: Hugh Wolff)<ek><bk>Ernst Krenek: Albumblatt (Ulrich Edelmann, Violine; Fritz Walther, Klavier)<ek><bk>Leopold Kozeluch: Sinfonia concertante Es-Dur (Helmut Erb, Trompete; Günter Klaus, Kontrabass; Takashi Ochi, Mandoline; Siegbert Panzer, Klavier; hr-Sinfonieorchester, Ltg.: Eliahù Inbal)<ek>.
