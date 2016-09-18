|
|
|
Sonntag, 18.09.2016
00:05 bis 02:00
Sonstiges
2016-09-17 00:05
|
|
|
|
<bk>George Onslow: Klavierquintett op. 79 bis (Gianluca Luisi, Klavier; Ensemble Concertant Frankfurt)<ek><bk>Ludwig van Beethoven: Sinfonie F-Dur op. 68 (hr-Sinfonieorchester, Leitung: Hugh Wolff)<ek><bk>Ernst Krenek: Albumblatt (Ulrich Edelmann, Violine; Fritz Walther, Klavier)<ek><bk>Leopold Kozeluch: Sinfonia concertante Es-Dur (Helmut Erb, Trompete; Günter Klaus, Kontrabass; Takashi Ochi, Mandoline; Siegbert Panzer, Klavier; hr-Sinfonieorchester, Ltg.: Eliahù Inbal)<ek>.
|
|
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 283 Min.
Motorsport
Motorsport
Eurosport
00:00 bis 06:15
Seit 103 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:20 bis 05:00
Seit 83 Min.
|