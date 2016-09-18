DW (Europe) 03:15 bis 04:00 Dokumentation A Man Can Make a Difference - Benjamin Ferencz's Fight for Justice D Merken Benjamin Ferencz is the last surviving chief prosecutor from the Nuremberg Trials. He came to Germany as a young American soldier and lawyer immediately after the liberation of the concentration camps, to secure documents on the crimes committed there. In doing so, he came upon detailed files of the so-called ""Einsatzgruppen"", or ""task forces,"" essentially death squads, and thus became chief prosecutor at one of the subsequent Nuremberg trials of 24 SS commanders. A Harvard graduate, he devoted his further life to the idea of an international criminal court, which he had already demanded in Nuremberg. In 2002 the idea finally became reality, with the establishment of the International Criminal Court in The Hague. In this documentary, with precise analysis, Ferencz presents the history of a century that ushered humanity into the greatest disasters, but also the boldest hopes for a more just world. Director Ullabritt Horn accompanies her energetic and life-loving protagonist to appearances in Washington, New York City, Frankfurt and Nuremberg, and also interviews his colleagues and friends. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: A Man Can Make a Difference - Benjamin Ferencz' Kampf für Gerechtigkeit

