Architecture and the Elements - Building for the Future

D 2014
Climate change is making itself felt as sea levels rise and the oceans warm up. So is our architecture still fit for its purpose of sheltering us from cold and heat, from the storm? Architects and engineers around the world have long been debating how we should build in the future, and the pioneers are already hard at it: American architect Ted Givens is working flat out on a house in Hong Kong that can even survive the most dangerous hurricanes, typhoons, tornadoes or storms unscathed. Koen Olthuis from the Netherlands designs and builds floating houses, stadiums, mosques and golf courses all over the world, and even believes his ideas could save Venice from sinking. German civil engineer Werner Sobek not only designs houses that are energy self-sufficient and completely recyclable, but is also researching intelligent buildings that have muscles and nerves. We accompany three visionaries in their search for sustainable solutions.
Originaltitel: Wetter und Architektur - Bauen für die Zukunft

