Sonntag, 18. September 2016
19:39 Uhr
DW (Europe)
Sonntag, 18.09.2016
19:30 bis 20:00
Dokumentation

Arts.21 Presents

Currentzis - The Classical Rebel
A 2016
The Greek conductor Teodor Currentzis is turning the music world on its head blurring the boundaries between the genres, pursuing thought-provoking projects and casting himself as a classical music pop star. Currentzis is artistic director of the opera house in the Russian industrial city of Perm, some 1,100 kilometers to the northeast of Moscow. Here, on the edge of Europe, he and his young orchestra MusicAeterna work on spectacular musical productions including CD recordings of the Mozart opera "Don Giovanni." In the two-part documentary "Currentzis The Classical Rebel" Arts.21 presents exclusive insights into the world of the artist. The production team filmed in Russia, Germany and Greece, and also accompanied Currentzis on a trip to his home city of Athens.
Originaltitel: Kultur.21 präsentiert - Currentzis - Der Klassikrebell

