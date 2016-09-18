DW (Europe) 11:15 bis 12:00 Dokumentation Sasha Waltz A Portrait D Merken Sasha Waltz is one of Europe's best-known and most exciting choreographers. Her dances always surprise with new formations, deep subjects and a stunning aesthetic style. But she does not just work with dancers: the dialogue with other art forms particularly interests her too. Dance and art, expression and message: Sasha Waltz's choreography experiments with many diverse themes and media. She's especially fascinated by live music. Her production of "Dido & Aeneas" in 2005 created a whole new genre: choreographic opera. From Purcell's Baroque to the modernism of Berlioz or Stravinsky, Sasha Waltz's dance-cosmos knows no boundaries. She has worked with the French composer Pascal Dusapin twice, on "Medea" and "Passion," and created "Matsukaze" with Japan's Toshio Hosokawa. This film portrait by Brigitte Kramer draws a line from 2006 to today, the important years of Sasha Waltz's international career. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Sasha Waltz - Ein Porträt