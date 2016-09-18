DW (Europe) 05:15 bis 06:00 Dokumentation The German Saga The Land of Scientists and Inventors D Merken In the fifth episode of The German Saga, Christopher Clark finds that Leonardo da Vinci's successors obviously relocated further north of his home. In patents, German scientists currently share first place with their competitors from the US and Japan. Does this perhaps have something to do with qualities such as discipline, thoroughness and precision? In his journey through the history of discoveries and inventions, Clark explores the world's debt to German "super brains": the bike, the car, aircraft. Many pioneers met with catastrophe, such as Otto Lilienthal, who paid for his dream of flying with his life. Clark toured Germany in a nostalgic VW Beetle convertible: "Made in Germany" has conquered the world market for car bodies. But how did it all start? Germans were even behind the great developments in communications technology behind the telephone, radio, television and computer. Physicists and chemists made pioneering discoveries such as quantum physics or nuclear fission and topped the charts for Nobel Prizes for ages. But during the Nazi regime, many scientists fled into exile. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Deutschland-Saga