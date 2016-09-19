 
 
Loading
Montag, 19. September 2016
05:38 Uhr
Guten Morgen!
| Jetzt anmelden
DW (Europe)
Montag, 19.09.2016
05:15 bis 06:00
Dokumentation

Architecture and the Elements - Building for the Future

D 2014
Merken
 
Climate change is making itself felt as sea levels rise and the oceans warm up. So is our architecture still fit for its purpose of sheltering us from cold and heat, from the storm? Architects and engineers around the world have long been debating how we should build in the future, and the pioneers are already hard at it: American architect Ted Givens is working flat out on a house in Hong Kong that can even survive the most dangerous hurricanes, typhoons, tornadoes or storms unscathed. Koen Olthuis from the Netherlands designs and builds floating houses, stadiums, mosques and golf courses all over the world, and even believes his ideas could save Venice from sinking. German civil engineer Werner Sobek not only designs houses that are energy self-sufficient and completely recyclable, but is also researching intelligent buildings that have muscles and nerves. We accompany three visionaries in their search for sustainable solutions.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Originaltitel: Wetter und Architektur - Bauen für die Zukunft

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 518 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport 01:00 bis 08:30
Seit 278 Min.
Eine Tangonacht aus der Hollywood Bowl
Musik
ARTE 05:05 bis 05:50
Seit 33 Min.
CSI: NY
Krimiserie
VOX 05:05 bis 05:50
Seit 33 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.111