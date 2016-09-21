|
|
|
Mittwoch, 21.09.2016
02:03 bis 04:00
Sonstiges
2016-09-20 02:03
|
|
|
|
<bk>Peter Tschaikowski: Streichsextett d-Moll, "Souvenir de Florence" (Kim Kashkashian, Viola; Miklos Perenyi, Violoncello; Keller Quartett)<ek><bk>Ludwig van Beethoven: Sinfonie Nr. 7 A-Dur (Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Leitung: Charles Mackerras)<ek><bk>Johannes Brahms: Klarinettenquintett h-Moll op. 115 (Sharon Kam, Klarinette; Isabelle van Keulen, Ulrike-Anima Mathé, Violine; Volker Jacobsen, Viola; Gustav Rivinius, Violoncello)<ek>.
|
|
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 402 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:35 bis 05:00
Seit 187 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport
02:00 bis 08:30
Seit 102 Min.
|