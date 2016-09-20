DW (Europe) 05:15 bis 06:00 Dokumentation Adnan Maral A Course in Advanced Immigration D 2015 Merken Adnan Maral came to fame as Metin Öztürk in a German television series called 'Turkish for Beginners'. The actor was born in eastern Anatolia and now lives in Bavaria, Germany. For years he fought for recognition in spite of his foreign roots and not just as an immigrant. Thanks to his positive attitude, Adnan Maral, who was born in 1968, managed to work his way up from being the son of Turkish guest workers to a being an acclaimed actor and author. He never lost his good humor on the contrary, his positivity helped him to overcome all obstacles. He now also plays German characters on television and has written a book about 'being German', his favorite subject. He now lives with his Swiss wife Franziska and their three children in an old farmhouse on Lake Ammer to the southwest of Munich. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Adnan Maral - Für Fortgeschrittene