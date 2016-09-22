 
 
Donnerstag, 22. September 2016
01:55 Uhr
Guten Abend!
AXN
Donnerstag, 22.09.2016
22:40 bis 23:30
Actionserie

Justified

Dewey allein im Wald
USA 2014
16:9
5. Staffel, Episode 4: Moderne Westernserie mit Timothy Olyphant in der Rolle des coolen und unkonventionellen U.S.-Marschalls Raylan Givens.
Schauspieler:
Timothy Olyphant (Deputy U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens)
Nick Searcy (Chief Deputy U.S. Marshall Art Mullen)
Joelle Carter (Ava Crowder)
Jere Burns (Wynn Duffy)
Jacob Pitts (Tim Gutterson)
Erica Tazel (Deputy U.S. Marshal Rachel Brooks)
Walton Goggins (Boyd Crowder)
Originaltitel: Justified
Regie: Gwyneth Horder-Payton
Drehbuch: Graham Yost, Taylor Elmore
Musik: Steve Porcaro
Altersempfehlung: ab 18

