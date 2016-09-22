|
|
|
Donnerstag, 22.09.2016
22:40 bis 23:30
Actionserie
Dewey allein im Wald
USA 2014
|
|
|
|
5. Staffel, Episode 4: Moderne Westernserie mit Timothy Olyphant in der Rolle des coolen und unkonventionellen U.S.-Marschalls Raylan Givens.
|
|
Schauspieler:
Nick Searcy (Chief Deputy U.S. Marshall Art Mullen)
Joelle Carter (Ava Crowder)
Jere Burns (Wynn Duffy)
Jacob Pitts (Tim Gutterson)
Erica Tazel (Deputy U.S. Marshal Rachel Brooks)
Walton Goggins (Boyd Crowder)
|
Originaltitel: Justified
Regie: Gwyneth Horder-Payton
Drehbuch: Graham Yost, Taylor Elmore
Musik: Steve Porcaro
Altersempfehlung: ab 18
|
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 295 Min.
Futsal
Fußball
Eurosport
00:15 bis 02:00
Seit 100 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:30 bis 05:00
Seit 85 Min.
Bergfried
Drama
Das Erste
01:05 bis 02:38
Seit 50 Min.
|