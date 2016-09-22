AXN 22:40 bis 23:30 Actionserie Justified Dewey allein im Wald USA 2014 16:9 Merken 5. Staffel, Episode 4: Moderne Westernserie mit Timothy Olyphant in der Rolle des coolen und unkonventionellen U.S.-Marschalls Raylan Givens. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Timothy Olyphant (Deputy U.S. Marshall Raylan Givens) Nick Searcy (Chief Deputy U.S. Marshall Art Mullen) Joelle Carter (Ava Crowder) Jere Burns (Wynn Duffy) Jacob Pitts (Tim Gutterson) Erica Tazel (Deputy U.S. Marshal Rachel Brooks) Walton Goggins (Boyd Crowder) Originaltitel: Justified Regie: Gwyneth Horder-Payton Drehbuch: Graham Yost, Taylor Elmore Musik: Steve Porcaro Altersempfehlung: ab 18

