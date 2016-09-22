 
 
Donnerstag, 22. September 2016
05:59 Uhr
DW (Europe)
Donnerstag, 22.09.2016
05:15 bis 06:00
Dokumentation

Edvard Munch's Demons

D 2013
Edvard Munch's "The Scream" is an icon of modern art and thought to be the most expensive painting in the world. The artist's life and suffering, however, is less familiar. In his mid-40s, Munch was facing the greatest crisis of his life. Hailed abroad as an artist of the future, in his native Norway, he was seen as a psychopathic hack. After many setbacks and a dramatic relationship, Munch sensed an inner demon and painted to try and quell his fear and despair. His paintings are like a diary of his soul. Our documentary follows in Munch's footstep and seeks to throw a light on his paranoia, anxiety and alcoholism.
Originaltitel: Edvard Munchs Dämonen

