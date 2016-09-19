DW (Europe) 09:30 bis 10:00 Dokumentation Namibia's New Chefs D Merken Cooking for a better life - young people from remote tribal areas in Namibia have discovered gourmet food - namely as a way out of poverty. A new cooking school is preparing them for a career in the booming tourism industry. Traditional dishes from Namibia's Herero tribe rarely feature sage, fennel or rocket. But 26-year old Uerihepura Mbuende, known as Uerii, now works with them daily. He had to learn a huge amount as a chef in order to accommodate the wishes of the international guests. But now he heads an entire team. The Namibian Institute of Culinary Education produced a new generation of exceptional chefs. One of the teachers there is German. It's not hard for the trainee chefs to find work after completing the program. Namibia's tourism industry needs more and more of them. In Google-Kalender eintragen