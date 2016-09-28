 
 
Mittwoch, 28. September 2016
01:57 Uhr
Guten Abend!
Nick
Mittwoch, 28.09.2016
01:50 bis 02:10
Jugendserie

Drake & Josh

Die geteilte Freundin
USA 2004
Drake und Joshs aufkeimende Freundschaft wird auf eine harte Probe gestellt. Denn Susan, Drakes neue Freundin, hat ein Auge auf Josh geworfen. Als Drake Susan dabei ertappt, wie sie Josh küsst, schiebt diese die Schuld auf Josh.
Schauspieler:
Drake Bell (Drake Parker)
Josh Peck (Josh Nichols)
Nancy Sullivan (Audrey Parker-Nichols)
Jonathan Goldstein (Walter Nichols)
Miranda Cosgrove (Megan Parker)
Ashley Eckstein (Susan)
Johnny Lewis (Scottie)
Originaltitel: Drake & Josh
Regie: Dan Schneider
Drehbuch: Eric Friedman
Musik: Scott Clausen, Christopher A. Lee
Altersempfehlung: ab 6

