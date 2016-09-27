 
 
Dienstag, 27. September 2016
DW (Europe)
Dienstag, 27.09.2016
11:15 bis 12:00
Dokumentation

Believing in Putin - Russia and its President

USA 2015
Sascha is 32 years old and emigrated from Russia to the USA as a child. Five years ago, he returned to his native country. Russia has changed dramatically in the five years since his return. How can Vladimir Putin count on such overwhelming support from the Russian people? Why so people swallow the Kremlin's propaganda? Financial analyst and writer Sascha is one of the estimated 15 percent of the population who think that Russia urgently needs reform. The state-controlled Russian media says people like him are acting against Russia in the interests of the West. Sasha wants to find out why so many of his compatriots actually believe the message the media is constantly pushing: that only Putin can protect Russia from being crushed by the West. The documentary accompanies Sasha as he searches for answers in very different social milieus. Even critical thinkers are only too happy believe that all opposition in the country is controlled by enemies in the West and that Russian sovereignty must be defended in the war in Ukraine.
Originaltitel: Believing in Putin - Russia and its President

