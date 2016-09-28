DW (Europe) 07:15 bis 08:00 Dokumentation Greed - A Fatal Desire D Merken Some call it a useful dowry of evolution, others a fault in the human genetic make-up: The old mortal sin Greed seems to be more ubiquitous than ever. Why cannot people ever get enough, where is this self-indulgence leading and are there any ways out of this vicious circle of gratification? ""People like to have a lot of stuff because it makes them the feeling of living forever,"" says American social psychologist Sheldon Solomon, who believes today's materialism and consumerism are will have disastrous consequences. Anyone who fails to satisfy his or her desires in this age of the Ego is deemed a loser. But with more than 7 billion people on the Earth, the ramifications of this excessive consumption of resources are already clear. Isn't the deplorable state of our planet proof enough that ""The Greed Program,"" which has made us crave possessions, status and power, is coming to an end? Or is the frenzied search for more and more still an indispensable part of our nature? We set off to look for the essence of greed. And we tell the stories of people who whether as perpetrators or victims or even just as willing consumers have become accomplices in a sea change in values. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Gier - Ein verhängnisvolles Verlangen

Jetzt im TV Sendepause

Sonstiges

Eurosport 03:30 bis 08:30

Seit 267 Min. ZDF-Morgenmagazin

Magazin

Das Erste 05:30 bis 09:00

Seit 147 Min. ZDF-Morgenmagazin

Magazin

ZDF 05:30 bis 09:00

Seit 147 Min. SAT.1-Frühstücksfernsehen

Magazin

Sat.1 05:30 bis 10:00

Seit 147 Min.