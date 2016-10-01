|
|
|
Samstag, 01.10.2016
00:05 bis 01:00
Actionserie
Kindesentführung
CHI 2013
|
|
|
|
Vicente (Néstor Cantillana) denkt nur an Rache für seine ermordete Mutter. Freddy (Alfredo Castro) sucht neue Verbündete und wendet sich dafür an höchste politische Kreise. Doch als sein Gesuch abgelehnt wird, bereitet er eine ganz eigene Art der "Lebensversicherung" vor. - Die erste HBO-Serie aus Chile zeigt eine düstere Seite des Landes, geprägt von Drogenhandel und Korruption.
|
|
Schauspieler:
Benjamín Vicuña (Álvaro "Tegui" Parraguez)
Néstor Cantillana (Vicente Ferragut)
Luis Gnecco (Mario Moreno)
Blanca Lewin (Laura Ferragut)
Camila Hirane (Irma Salamanca)
Antonia Zegers (Macarena Munita)
|
Originaltitel: Prófugos
Regie: Pablo Larrain Matte, Adrian Israel Caetano
Drehbuch: Pablo Illanes, Mateo Iribarren, Josefina Fernández, Enrique Videla
Altersempfehlung: ab 16
|
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 211 Min.
Silent Hill
Horrorfilm
RTL II
00:00 bis 02:10
Seit 31 Min.
|