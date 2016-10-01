 
 
Loading
Samstag, 01. Oktober 2016
00:31 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
Sky Atlantic HD
Samstag, 01.10.2016
00:05 bis 01:00
Actionserie

Prófugos - Auf der Flucht

Kindesentführung
CHI 2013
Stereo
16:9
HDTV
Merken
 
Vicente (Néstor Cantillana) denkt nur an Rache für seine ermordete Mutter. Freddy (Alfredo Castro) sucht neue Verbündete und wendet sich dafür an höchste politische Kreise. Doch als sein Gesuch abgelehnt wird, bereitet er eine ganz eigene Art der "Lebensversicherung" vor. - Die erste HBO-Serie aus Chile zeigt eine düstere Seite des Landes, geprägt von Drogenhandel und Korruption.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Schauspieler:
Benjamín Vicuña (Álvaro "Tegui" Parraguez)
Néstor Cantillana (Vicente Ferragut)
Luis Gnecco (Mario Moreno)
Blanca Lewin (Laura Ferragut)
Camila Hirane (Irma Salamanca)
Antonia Zegers (Macarena Munita)
Originaltitel: Prófugos
Regie: Pablo Larrain Matte, Adrian Israel Caetano
Drehbuch: Pablo Illanes, Mateo Iribarren, Josefina Fernández, Enrique Videla
Altersempfehlung: ab 16

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 211 Min.
Maria Wern, Kripo Gotland - Totenwache
Krimi
Das Erste 23:30 bis 01:00
Seit 61 Min.
Neo Magazin Royale mit Jan Böhmermann
Show
ZDF 00:00 bis 00:45
Seit 31 Min.
Silent Hill
Horrorfilm
RTL II 00:00 bis 02:10
Seit 31 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.112