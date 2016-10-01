Sky Atlantic HD 00:05 bis 01:00 Actionserie Prófugos - Auf der Flucht Kindesentführung CHI 2013 Stereo 16:9 HDTV Merken Vicente (Néstor Cantillana) denkt nur an Rache für seine ermordete Mutter. Freddy (Alfredo Castro) sucht neue Verbündete und wendet sich dafür an höchste politische Kreise. Doch als sein Gesuch abgelehnt wird, bereitet er eine ganz eigene Art der "Lebensversicherung" vor. - Die erste HBO-Serie aus Chile zeigt eine düstere Seite des Landes, geprägt von Drogenhandel und Korruption. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Benjamín Vicuña (Álvaro "Tegui" Parraguez) Néstor Cantillana (Vicente Ferragut) Luis Gnecco (Mario Moreno) Blanca Lewin (Laura Ferragut) Camila Hirane (Irma Salamanca) Antonia Zegers (Macarena Munita) Originaltitel: Prófugos Regie: Pablo Larrain Matte, Adrian Israel Caetano Drehbuch: Pablo Illanes, Mateo Iribarren, Josefina Fernández, Enrique Videla Altersempfehlung: ab 16