OKTO 23:40 bis 23:55 Musik 12 Minutes Live Ernesty International is a non-governmental, non-profit organization whose aim is - by means of music - to fight global and individual indifference, self-delusion, manipulation, lifelessness, communication disability, misanthropy and solitude. It was founded by Ernst Tiefenthaler in November 2007. Originaltitel: 12 Minutes Live