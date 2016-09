OKTO 19:45 bis 20:05 Magazin Refugee TV Merken refugee.tv proudly presents the first refugee.tv ACADEMY! This is the result of the first film-workshop for young refugees from the MEDIA SUMMIT 2016 in cooperation with FS1- Freies Fernsehen Salzburg. The fresh talents made 4 reports about the MEDIA SUMMIT in Salzburg. 50 media professionals from 10 countries came together and discussed future plans and ways of collaboration. Thanks to the young reporters and thanks to all participants! In Google-Kalender eintragen