RTL 9 18:00 bis 18:25 Sonstiges Top models 7074 USA 2015 Brooke met en doute l'honnêteté de l'inquiétude de Ridge envers Rick et l'accuse d'être lui-même le responsable de cette situation. Maya confie à Nick qu'elle a confiance en Rick. Nicole avoue à Carter qu'elle regrette se d'être fiée à Wyatt. Ce dernier discute avec Liam des dernières informations obtenues... Schauspieler: Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer) Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer) Reign Edwards (Nicole Avant) Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester) Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan) Karla Mosley (Maya Avant) Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton) Originaltitel: The Bold and the Beautiful Regie: Deveney Kelly Drehbuch: Rex M. Best, Bradley Bell, Michael Minnis Musik: Jack Allocco, David Kurtz, John Nordstrom