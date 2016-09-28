 
 
Mittwoch, 28. September 2016
18:04 Uhr
Guten Tag!
RTL 9
Mittwoch, 28.09.2016
18:00 bis 18:25
Sonstiges

Top models

7074
USA 2015
Brooke met en doute l'honnêteté de l'inquiétude de Ridge envers Rick et l'accuse d'être lui-même le responsable de cette situation. Maya confie à Nick qu'elle a confiance en Rick. Nicole avoue à Carter qu'elle regrette se d'être fiée à Wyatt. Ce dernier discute avec Liam des dernières informations obtenues...
Schauspieler:
Darin Brooks (Wyatt Spencer)
Scott Clifton (Liam Spencer)
Reign Edwards (Nicole Avant)
Thorsten Kaye (Ridge Forrester)
Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke Logan)
Karla Mosley (Maya Avant)
Lawrence Saint-Victor (Carter Walton)
Originaltitel: The Bold and the Beautiful
Regie: Deveney Kelly
Drehbuch: Rex M. Best, Bradley Bell, Michael Minnis
Musik: Jack Allocco, David Kurtz, John Nordstrom

