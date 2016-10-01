DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation Fire, Fire! - A Year with Hamburg's Fire Department D 2015 Merken Anyone who becomes a fireman opts for a job that is subject to extreme physical and psychological stress, and the men and women at Hamburg's Berliner Tor fire station are routinely pushed to the limit. The filmmakers spent a year with them on their 24-hour shifts. Frank Scheffler, the senior manager of the station, says: ""We see the city's misfortune and suffering up close."" When they're on call, he and his 30 colleagues in the Berliner Tor fire station near Hamburg's central train station work day and night, in 24-hour shifts. We filmed them on the job: they don't just put out fires, they also clean up crime scenes and act as paramedics for accidents, the sick, the homeless and the addicted. The fire fighters' psychological and physical resilience is put to the test every day and long nights, when their work brings them into contact with all social classes and the fringes of human existence. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Feuer! - Alarm für Wache 22