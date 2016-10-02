|
Sonntag, 02.10.2016
04:00 bis 04:45
Krimiserie
Blutrache
USA 1988
5. Staffel, Folge 22: Tubbs Exflamme, die Polizistin Valerie, kommt nach Miami, um ihrem Patenkind Lynette zu helfen. Lynettes Mutter Yvonne ist drogensüchtig und wird von ihrem Dealer misshandelt. Eines Tages ist die Frau tot. Tubbs nimmt die Ermittlungen auf und stößt auf Widersprüche.
Schauspieler:
Don Johnson (Detective James Crockett)
Philip Michael Thomas (Detective Ricardo Tubbs)
Saundra Santiago (Detective Gina Calabrese)
Michael Talbott (Detective Stan Switek)
Olivia Brown (Detective Trudy Joplin)
Edward James Olmos (Lieutenant Martin Castillo)
Pam Grier (Valerie)
Originaltitel: Miami Vice
Regie: Richard Compton
Drehbuch: Jack Richardson, John A. Connor, Anthony Yerkovich
Kamera: Michael McGowan
Musik: Jan Hammer
Altersempfehlung: ab 12
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 465 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:35 bis 05:00
Seit 250 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport
01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 195 Min.
