DW (Europe) 23:15 bis 23:30 Dokumentation Treasures of the World - Heritage of Mankind Spissky Hrad - A Fortress at the Crossroads of Cultures, Slovak Republic D Merken In the background the snow-clad peaks of the High Tatra, in front of them the lush green of the foothills. Vast fields, endless forests, and crystal-clear rivers: that is the scenery of the Zips. This region in eastern Slovakia is slightly reminiscent of Switzerland. Its inhabitants talk of their ""treasure house"" as a magnificent part of Creation. Accordingly, they refer to it as ""Paradise"". The beauty of the countryside attracted many peoples: Celts, Slavs, Jews, Roma, Germans, Hungarians, and Ukrainians. This region is a crossroads of cultures and faiths. Together with Protestants and Jews, Orthodox, Roman and Greek Catholics created a multi-ethnic culture in the heart of Europe: the Spiss. And in the middle of it majestic, proud, and as white as the Travertin stone lies Spissky Hrad, one of the mightiest fortresses on the European continent. Early romanesque, mediaeval Renaissance, and baroque elements merge to form a stupendous monument which, as mysterious as it is majestic, has guarded the surrounding region since the 12th century. On the hill opposite stands the fortified bishopric and next to it the Chapel of Zehra. They strengthen each other and, just as they did against the Turks and the Tatars, they defend their culture: the Slovak ""Paradise"". In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Schätze der Welt - Erbe der Menschheit

