Freitag, 30. September 2016
00:17 Uhr
Guten Abend!
RTS Deux
Freitag, 30.09.2016
00:00 bis 00:40
Fantasyserie

Sleepy Hollow

Les âmes soeurs
USA 2015
Le Kindred retourne à Sleepy Hollow, laissant une traînée de morts sur son chemin. Cependant, Abbie et Ichabod découvrent bientôt qu'ils ne peuvent pas simplement l'exterminer. Pendant ce temps, Daniel demande Abbie de revenir au FBI.
Schauspieler:
Tom Mison (Ichabod Crane)
Nicole Beharie (Abbie Mills)
Lyndie Greenwood (Jenny Mills)
Nikki Reed (Betsy Ross)
Zach Appelman (Joe Corbin)
Lance Gross (Daniel Reynolds)
Jessica Camacho (Sophie Foster)
Originaltitel: Sleepy Hollow
Regie: Olatunde Osunsanmi
Drehbuch: Heather V. Regnier
Altersempfehlung: ab 12

