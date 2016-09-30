|
Freitag, 30.09.2016
00:00 bis 00:40
Fantasyserie
Les âmes soeurs
USA 2015
Le Kindred retourne à Sleepy Hollow, laissant une traînée de morts sur son chemin. Cependant, Abbie et Ichabod découvrent bientôt qu'ils ne peuvent pas simplement l'exterminer. Pendant ce temps, Daniel demande Abbie de revenir au FBI.
Schauspieler:
Tom Mison (Ichabod Crane)
Nicole Beharie (Abbie Mills)
Lyndie Greenwood (Jenny Mills)
Nikki Reed (Betsy Ross)
Zach Appelman (Joe Corbin)
Lance Gross (Daniel Reynolds)
Jessica Camacho (Sophie Foster)
Originaltitel: Sleepy Hollow
Regie: Olatunde Osunsanmi
Drehbuch: Heather V. Regnier
Altersempfehlung: ab 12
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 197 Min.
WWE RAW
Kampfsport
Tele 5
22:15 bis 00:20
Seit 122 Min.
