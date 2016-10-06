hr2 02:03 bis 04:00 Sonstiges ARD-Nachtkonzert (II) Merken <bk>Amilcare Ponchielli: "La Gioconda", Danza delle Ore (Ensemble Villa Musica)<ek><bk>Franz Schubert/Luciano Berio: "Rendering" (Orchestra Sinfonica di Milano "Giuseppe Verdi", Leitung: Riccardo Chailly; Hector Berlioz: "Les nuits d'été" (Susan Graham, Sopran; Orchestra of the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, Leitung: John Nelson)<ek><bk>Peter von Winter: Oktett (Consortium Classicum)<ek><bk>Jean-Baptiste Lully: "Alceste", Troisième Suite (Le Concert des Nations, Leitung: Jordi Savall)<ek>. In Google-Kalender eintragen