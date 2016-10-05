 
 
Mittwoch, 05. Oktober 2016
23:29 Uhr
Guten Abend!
DW (Europe)
Mittwoch, 05.10.2016
23:15 bis 23:30
Dokumentation

Treasures of the World - Heritage of Mankind

The Cliff Temples of Abu Simbel, Egypt
The rock temples of Abu Simbel on the western bank of the Nile were built during the reign of the Pharaoh Ramses II, although ""built" is perhaps not the right word, because the workers carved the temple directly into the limestone, penetrating as much as 60 meters deep into the mountain. The lack of oxygen and the dim light from the oil lamps made it difficult to work, but that did not stop the builders from clearing thousands of tons of rock, carving out huge pillars and coloring hundreds of square meters. Pharaoh Ramses II ruled from 1279 to 1213 BC. During his long reign, he created many buildings, all of them characterized by their monumental size. Today's episode takes us to the Ramesseum in Thebes and the Temple of Amun in Luxor.
Originaltitel: Schätze der Welt - Erbe der Menschheit

