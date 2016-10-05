DW (Europe) 21:15 bis 22:00 Dokumentation China on the Rise - Russia's Far East F 2015 Merken The far eastern part of Siberia is a huge area, but so remote that even its name is questionable: should it be called Siberia, Manchuria or Heilongjiang, in Russian or in Chinese? The border between Russia and China is marked by the River Amur, called Heilongjiang by the Chinese Black Dragon River. More and more Chinese are crossing the Amur to settle in Siberia. In the 16th Century the area was under Chinese rule. In the 19th Century, eastern Siberia was part of Russia. Today it's once again becoming a pawn in the geopolitical interests of Putin's Russia and Xi Jinping's China. The need for land for the 150 million Chinese in the region is vast: China has ten times the population of Russia but only possesses 7% of the world's agricultural land, whereas Russia possesses 11%. The demographic pressure in China and the sparse population on the Russian side mean that the border is de facto moving northwards. China cares about agricultural land and energy, Russia about clearly defined borders. Using selected archive footage and expert opinions, this documentary illuminates the geopolitical background and potential for conflict between the two superpowers. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Quand la Sibérie sera chinoise