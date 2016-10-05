DW (Europe) 07:15 bis 08:00 Dokumentation 2 + 4 + X - A Short History of German Reunification D Merken What many now take for granted was more exciting than any thriller when it was actually happening. The reunification of Germany after the fall of the Berlin Wall was certainly not a foregone conclusion. Barely 327 days lay between the Wall's fall and reunification on October 3, 1990. The GDR had imploded and Chancellor Helmut Kohl took advantage of the situation with a 10-point program. The two German states negotiated the merger of East and West Germany with the four victorious powers of World War II The United States, the Soviet Union, Great Britain and France. The result was the so-called "2 + 4 Treaty" that regulated the whole reunification. Our film looks at the most important events. Prominent politicians such as former Foreign Minister Hans-Dietrich Genscher and US chief negotiator Robert Zoellick talk about the events they experienced and helped to shape at first hand. Renowned international historians and journalists also give a multifaceted picture of a tumultuous time. And documents from British archives show how great the fear of a resurgent Germany really was. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: 2 + 4 + X - Eine kurze Geschichte der Wiedervereinigung

