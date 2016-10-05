Sky Nostalgie 20:15 bis 22:00 Komödie Vor Hausfreunden wird gewarnt GB 1960 20 40 60 80 100 Merken Graf Victor (Cary Grant) und Lady Hilary (Deborah Kerr) haben ein Schloss aber kein Geld. Notgedrungen nehmen sie hin, dass ihr Gut von Touristenhorden heimgesucht wird. Ein Ölmagnat (Robert Mitchum) ist besonders aufdringlich. Sein Interesse gilt weniger dem Palast als der Gräfin. - Elegante Dreieckskomödie mit spritzigen Dialogen. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Cary Grant (Victor Rhyall) Deborah Kerr (Hilary Rhyall) Robert Mitchum (Charles Delacro) Jean Simmons (Hattie Durant) Moray Watson (Trevor Sellers) Originaltitel: The Grass Is Greener Regie: Stanley Donen Drehbuch: Hugh Williams, Margaret Williams Kamera: Christopher Challis Musik: Noel Coward