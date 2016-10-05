 
 
Loading
Mittwoch, 05. Oktober 2016
01:24 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
Sky Nostalgie
Mittwoch, 05.10.2016
20:15 bis 22:00
Komödie

Vor Hausfreunden wird gewarnt

GB 1960
20406080100
Merken
 
Graf Victor (Cary Grant) und Lady Hilary (Deborah Kerr) haben ein Schloss aber kein Geld. Notgedrungen nehmen sie hin, dass ihr Gut von Touristenhorden heimgesucht wird. Ein Ölmagnat (Robert Mitchum) ist besonders aufdringlich. Sein Interesse gilt weniger dem Palast als der Gräfin. - Elegante Dreieckskomödie mit spritzigen Dialogen.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Schauspieler:
Cary Grant (Victor Rhyall)
Deborah Kerr (Hilary Rhyall)
Robert Mitchum (Charles Delacro)
Jean Simmons (Hattie Durant)
Moray Watson (Trevor Sellers)
Originaltitel: The Grass Is Greener
Regie: Stanley Donen
Drehbuch: Hugh Williams, Margaret Williams
Kamera: Christopher Challis
Musik: Noel Coward

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 264 Min.
Fußball
Fußball
Eurosport 00:00 bis 01:30
Seit 84 Min.
Nackt unter Wölfen
Drama
3sat 00:05 bis 01:45
Seit 79 Min.
Drogen: Amerikas längster Krieg
Dokumentation
ARTE 00:05 bis 01:50
Seit 79 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.111