Mittwoch, 05.10.2016
20:15 bis 22:00
Komödie
GB 1960
Graf Victor (Cary Grant) und Lady Hilary (Deborah Kerr) haben ein Schloss aber kein Geld. Notgedrungen nehmen sie hin, dass ihr Gut von Touristenhorden heimgesucht wird. Ein Ölmagnat (Robert Mitchum) ist besonders aufdringlich. Sein Interesse gilt weniger dem Palast als der Gräfin. - Elegante Dreieckskomödie mit spritzigen Dialogen.
Schauspieler:
Cary Grant (Victor Rhyall)
Deborah Kerr (Hilary Rhyall)
Jean Simmons (Hattie Durant)
Moray Watson (Trevor Sellers)
Originaltitel: The Grass Is Greener
Regie: Stanley Donen
Drehbuch: Hugh Williams, Margaret Williams
Kamera: Christopher Challis
Musik: Noel Coward
