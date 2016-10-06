 
 
Donnerstag, 06. Oktober 2016
01:24 Uhr
Disney Channel
Donnerstag, 06.10.2016
22:00 bis 22:55
Familienserie

Gilmore Girls

Letzte Rettung
USA 2006
Luke will für seine Tochter April eine Geburtstagsparty im Diner schmeißen. Lorelai bietet ihre Hilfe an und ist äußerst verletzt, als Luke ablehnt.
Schauspieler:
Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore)
Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore)
Melissa McCarthy (Sookie St. James)
Scott Gordon-Patterson (Luke Danes)
Keiko Agena (Lane Kim)
Yanic Truesdale (Michel Gerard)
Liza Weil (Paris Geller)
Originaltitel: Gilmore Girls
Regie: Ken Whittingham
Drehbuch: Amy Sherman-Palladino, David S. Rosenthal
Kamera: John C. Flinn III
Musik: Sam Phillips

