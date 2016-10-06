|
Donnerstag, 06.10.2016
22:00 bis 22:55
Familienserie
Letzte Rettung
USA 2006
Luke will für seine Tochter April eine Geburtstagsparty im Diner schmeißen. Lorelai bietet ihre Hilfe an und ist äußerst verletzt, als Luke ablehnt.
Schauspieler:
Lauren Graham (Lorelai Gilmore)
Alexis Bledel (Rory Gilmore)
Melissa McCarthy (Sookie St. James)
Scott Gordon-Patterson (Luke Danes)
Keiko Agena (Lane Kim)
Yanic Truesdale (Michel Gerard)
Liza Weil (Paris Geller)
Originaltitel: Gilmore Girls
Regie: Ken Whittingham
Drehbuch: Amy Sherman-Palladino, David S. Rosenthal
Kamera: John C. Flinn III
Musik: Sam Phillips
