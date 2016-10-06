DW (Europe) 11:15 bis 12:00 Dokumentation From Hell to Heaven - The Case of Florian Homm D Merken Rarely is Florian Homm seen in public without his cigar. If appearances are anything to go by, then the man is the prototype of an arch capitalist. His most successful years were those just after the turn of the millennium. Back then, he was estimated to be worth about EUR 300 million. Although he's on the FBI's most-wanted list in the US, the man who prosecutors say has conspired to defraud investors and fixed stock prices is free to roam in Germany. In interviews, the once ruthless stock speculator says he's reformed, and explains that it was greed that made him do it, saying, "Somewhere there's that primeval feeling in a true capitalist. It's a drive that says, 'I want to own everything, it will all be mine!'" Homm, who once led a life that whirled around stocks, cocaine and prostitutes, presents himself today as a devout Catholic and preaches to economics' students, ""You do not have to forsake wealth, but you should not lose sight of what is good and important."" In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: From Hell to Heaven - Der Fall des Florian Homm

Jetzt im TV Dauerwerbesendung

Nachrichten

Tele 5 07:54 bis 14:10

Seit 223 Min. Nachtcafé

Talkshow

3sat 10:15 bis 11:45

Seit 82 Min. Snooker

Sport

Eurosport 10:30 bis 12:00

Seit 67 Min. Der Jahrhundertprozess

Dokumentation

ARTE 10:55 bis 11:50

Seit 42 Min.