Donnerstag, 06.10.2016
21:15 bis 22:00
Sonstiges
L'oeil du traître
USA 2016
L'équipe du NCIS, aux côtés du FBI et du MI6, continue leur chasse à l'homme internationale d'un espion britannique qui est en fuite. L'agent Fornell est entre la vie et la mort, tandis que de nouveaux éléments font apparaître un nouveau suspect que l'on n'avait pas revu depuis longtemps.
Schauspieler:
Mark Harmon (Leroy Jethro Gibbs)
Michael Weatherly (Anthony DiNozzo)
Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto)
Sean Murray (Timothy McGee)
Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer)
Emily Wickersham (Ellie Bishop)
Rocky Carroll (Leon Vance)
Originaltitel: NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service
Regie: James Whitmore Jr.
Drehbuch: Steven D. Binder
Musik: Brian Kirk
Altersempfehlung: ab 12
|