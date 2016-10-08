 
 
Samstag, 08. Oktober 2016
03:55 Uhr
Guten Abend!
sixx
Samstag, 08.10.2016
03:40 bis 04:20
Fantasyserie

The Magicians

Im Geiste gefangen
USA 2015
16:9
Dolby Digital
HDTV
Quentin findet sich in einem Irrenhaus wieder. Doch er glaubt nicht eine Sekunde, dass er diese Einrichtung wirklich nötig hat. Er hat bereits eine Vermutung, wer ihn hier festhält
Schauspieler:
Jason Ralph (Quentin Coldwater)
Stella Maeve (Julia Wicker)
Olivia Taylor Dudley (Alice Quinn)
Arjun Gupta (William "Penny" Adiyodi)
Hale Appleman (Eliot Waugh)
Summer Bishil (Margo Hanson)
Rick Worthy (Dean Fogg)
Originaltitel: The Magicians
Regie: James L. Conway
Drehbuch: John McNamara
Musik: Will Bates
Altersempfehlung: ab 12

