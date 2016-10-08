sixx 03:40 bis 04:20 Fantasyserie The Magicians Im Geiste gefangen USA 2015 16:9 Dolby Digital HDTV Merken Quentin findet sich in einem Irrenhaus wieder. Doch er glaubt nicht eine Sekunde, dass er diese Einrichtung wirklich nötig hat. Er hat bereits eine Vermutung, wer ihn hier festhält In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Jason Ralph (Quentin Coldwater) Stella Maeve (Julia Wicker) Olivia Taylor Dudley (Alice Quinn) Arjun Gupta (William "Penny" Adiyodi) Hale Appleman (Eliot Waugh) Summer Bishil (Margo Hanson) Rick Worthy (Dean Fogg) Originaltitel: The Magicians Regie: James L. Conway Drehbuch: John McNamara Musik: Will Bates Altersempfehlung: ab 12

