|
|
|
Samstag, 08.10.2016
03:40 bis 04:20
Fantasyserie
Im Geiste gefangen
USA 2015
|
|
|
|
Quentin findet sich in einem Irrenhaus wieder. Doch er glaubt nicht eine Sekunde, dass er diese Einrichtung wirklich nötig hat. Er hat bereits eine Vermutung, wer ihn hier festhält
|
|
Schauspieler:
Jason Ralph (Quentin Coldwater)
Stella Maeve (Julia Wicker)
Olivia Taylor Dudley (Alice Quinn)
Arjun Gupta (William "Penny" Adiyodi)
Hale Appleman (Eliot Waugh)
Summer Bishil (Margo Hanson)
Rick Worthy (Dean Fogg)
|
Originaltitel: The Magicians
Regie: James L. Conway
Drehbuch: John McNamara
Musik: Will Bates
Altersempfehlung: ab 12
|
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 415 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:20 bis 05:00
Seit 215 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport
01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 145 Min.
King Kong
Abenteuerfilm
RTL II
01:40 bis 04:30
Seit 135 Min.
|