Samstag, 08. Oktober 2016
01:59 Uhr
Guten Abend!
DW (Europe)
Samstag, 08.10.2016
20:15 bis 21:00
Dokumentation

Latino - The Changing Face of America

D
By 2035, Latinos will represent 35% of the U.S. population. For the first time in American history, a minority will not simply be absorbed into the melting pot. Their numbers and the proximity of Mexico make it possible for Latino immigrants to maintain large portions of their culture? What impact will that have on the United States politically, socially and economically? How will it affect the 2016 presidential election? Will Latino votes decide who will get to move into the White House? That was arguably what happened in 2012, when President Obama won a huge majority of the Latino electorate and won a second term. Latinos are the largest minority in the US, even ahead of African-Americans. How have they changed social structures and identity of the country?
Originaltitel: Latino - Das neue Gesicht Amerikas

