Beautiful, Rich and Poor - Argentina in Search of Itself D 2016

Argentina is a fascinating country with a diverse environment and turbulent history. But somehow you get the impression that it is still searching for itself. Filmmaker Michael Stocks joined in this search as he travelled around the country and got some very interesting insights. Hundreds of thousands believe that Saint Gauchito Gil can still perform miracles. Every year on the anniversary of his death, large numbers of pilgrims come to Cirrientes for a mixture of cult, campsite and festival. In contrast to all this is Pope Francis himself. He's from Buenos Aires, where he was a very popular cardinal. Michael Stocks visits important places in his life and shows where he came from. Argentina is a country of immigrants. ""Apart from the periods when we were under dictatorships, Argentina has always been a country of open borders,"" says Marcelo Huernos, curator of the museum in the former Immigrants' Hotel in Buenos Aires. And what's the so-called ""Argentinian melancholy"" really about? Why is Buenos Aires thought to be the most psychoanalyzed city in the world?

Originaltitel: Schönes, reiches, armes Land - Argentinien auf der Suche nach sich selbst