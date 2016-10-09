DW (Europe) 08:03 bis 08:30 Dokumentation A Man, a Dog and a Pickup Truck In Search of America D Merken The actor August Zirner travels across the United States with his dog Betsy. In the footsteps of Nobel Laureate John Steinbeck, he goes in search of the soul of America. As an American who has lived in Europe for 40 years, he is a stranger in his own country. Zirner meets the widest variety of people and asks them all the same question: What is America today? In the first episode of the four-part series, Zirner and Betsy begin their journey in New York City. The city is still a magnet for millions of people around the world. The Statue of Liberty is a stark reminder that, by 1954, twelve million people had disembarked on Ellis Island and been allowed into the country of the ""American Dream."" In his book ""Travels with Charley,"" John Steinbeck propounded the theory that Americans are essentially restless, descendants of wanderers who weren't content to stay at home but wanted to discover a new continent. However, the European refugee crisis is pushing the gates to the USA shut. Has America lost sight of its history as a country founded on immigration? In and around New York, Zirner talks to ordinary people as well as experts and a folk musician about Steinbeck, America as a country of immigration, and the differences between town and country. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Ein Mann, ein Hund, ein Pickup