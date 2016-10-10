 
 
Montag, 10. Oktober 2016
14:27 Uhr
Guten Tag!
Bayern 4
Montag, 10.10.2016
14:05 bis 16:00
Sonstiges

Panorama
<bk>Georg Friedrich Händel: "Radamisto", Ouvertüre (Batzdorfer Hofkapelle)<ek><bk>Benjamin Britten: Klavierkonzert op. 13 (Barry Douglas, Klavier; Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France, Leitung: Marek Janowski)<ek><bk>Ernst von Dohnányi: Klavierquintett c-Moll op. 1 (Ensemble Raro)<ek><bk>Arcangelo Corelli: Sonate D-Dur; Sonate A-Dur (Enrico Gatti, Violine; Gaetano Nasillo, Violoncello; Guido Morini, Cembalo)<ek><bk>Edward Elgar: "Caractacus", Marsch op. 35 (New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, Leitung: James Judd)<ek>.
