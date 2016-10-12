 
 
Mittwoch, 12. Oktober 2016
04:44 Uhr
Guten Abend!
sixx
Mittwoch, 12.10.2016
04:40 bis 05:25
Comedyserie

Ugly Betty

Das Parfum
USA 2008
Christina ist Wilhelminas letzte Hoffnung auf ein Baby von Bradford. Bei ihr sollen die eingefrorenen Spermien eingepflanzt werden. Doch Christina macht das nur wegen des Geldes
Schauspieler:
America Ferrera (Betty Suarez)
Eric Mabius (Daniel Meade)
Vanessa Williams (Wilhelmina Slater)
Tony Plana (Ignacio)
Ana Ortiz (Hilda)
Judith Light (Claire Meade)
Christopher Gorham (Henry Grubstick)
Originaltitel: Ugly Betty
Regie: Victor Nelli Jr.
Drehbuch: Silvio Horta, Bill Wrubel
Kamera: Ross Berryman
Musik: Jeff Beal

