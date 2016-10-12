|
|
|
Mittwoch, 12.10.2016
04:40 bis 05:25
Comedyserie
Das Parfum
USA 2008
|
|
|
|
Christina ist Wilhelminas letzte Hoffnung auf ein Baby von Bradford. Bei ihr sollen die eingefrorenen Spermien eingepflanzt werden. Doch Christina macht das nur wegen des Geldes
|
|
Schauspieler:
America Ferrera (Betty Suarez)
Eric Mabius (Daniel Meade)
Vanessa Williams (Wilhelmina Slater)
Tony Plana (Ignacio)
Ana Ortiz (Hilda)
Judith Light (Claire Meade)
|
Originaltitel: Ugly Betty
Regie: Victor Nelli Jr.
Drehbuch: Silvio Horta, Bill Wrubel
Kamera: Ross Berryman
Musik: Jeff Beal
|
|