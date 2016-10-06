 
 
Donnerstag, 06. Oktober 2016
23:41 Uhr
Guten Abend!
RTS Deux
Donnerstag, 06.10.2016
23:35 bis 00:20
Fantasyserie

Sleepy Hollow

Der goldene Skarabäus
USA 2015
Lorsque Jenny prend la décision de faire face à son père, la crise familiale du passé remonte à la surface. Pendant ce temps, Atticus Nevins retourne en ville, apportant plus de danger que le FBI n'aurait pu l'imaginer.
Schauspieler:
Tom Mison (Ichabod Crane)
Nicole Beharie (Abbie Mills)
Lyndie Greenwood (Jenny Mills)
Nikki Reed (Betsy Ross)
Zach Appelman (Joe Corbin)
Lance Gross (Daniel Reynolds)
Jessica Camacho (Sophie Foster)
Originaltitel: Sleepy Hollow
Regie: Wendey Stanzler
Drehbuch: Damian Kindler
Kamera: Jan Richter-Friis

