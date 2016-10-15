|
|
|
Freitag, 14.10.2016
23:57 bis 01:26
Sonstiges
La neuvième marche
F 2014
|
|
|
|
Un jeune homme est condamné pour avoir empoisonné sa mère adoptive. Vaugand est persuadé que le président du tribunal a volontairement manoeuvré pour orienter les délibérés. Mais en s'attaquant à l'impartialité des juges, l'avocat prend de gros risques... Scénario, adaptation, dialogues : Jean-Luc Estèbe, Vincent Lambert
|
|
Schauspieler:
Olivier Marchal (Richard Vaugand)
Arthur Jugnot (David Finkel)
Virginie Hocq (Fred)
Mathilde Lebrequier (Pauline Gamblin)
Isabelle Renauld (Judith)
Jean-Philippe Puymartin (Julien Segalen)
Capucine Delaby (Ombeline)
|
Originaltitel: Vaugand
Regie: Charlotte Brändström
Drehbuch: Vincent Lambert, Jean-Luc Estèbe
Musik: Stéphane Moucha
|
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 256 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:20 bis 05:00
Seit 56 Min.
|