DW (Europe) 01:15 bis 01:30 Dokumentation Treasures of the World - Heritage of Mankind Thebes - The City of Amon, Egypt D Merken For four centuries, the royal city of Thebes on the east bank of the Nile ruled Egypt and was for a time the center of the eastern Mediterranean. It had its heyday as capital of the New Kingdom during the 18th Dynasty, when the pharaohs used their vast wealth to glorify their royal seat. With its ""hundred gates," Thebes was so big that today's Luxor, Karnak and their surrounding villages can all still fit into its original area. The capital of Upper Egypt was already ancient in the reign of Ramses II around 1280 BC, but it was built from dried mud bricks, which meant it was always in a state of flux. Today only the stone temples remain: The Luxor Temple and the huge temple complex of Karnak with its Temple of Amun, the largest religious building in the world. Besides a multitude of reliefs, the Luxor Temple, which is connected to Karnak by a three-kilometer-long avenue, also contains huge statues of Ramses II, who erected more monuments in Thebes than any other ruler. The pharaohs of the New Kingdom, including the greatest of them all, Ramses II, found their last resting place in the necropolis to the west of the Nile. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Schätze der Welt - Erbe der Menschheit