SWR 2 02:03 bis 04:00 Sonstiges ARD-Nachtkonzert (II) Merken <bk>Antonij Arenskij: Streichquartett Nr. 2 a-Moll (Jan Mischlich, Violoncello; TrioCoriolis)<ek><bk>Georg Friedrich Händel: "The Lord is my light" HWV 255 (Lynne Dawson, Sopran; Ian Partridge, Tenor; The Sixteen Choir and Orchestra, Leitung: Harry Christophers)<ek><bk>Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonate F-Dur KV 280 (Claudio Arrau, Klavier)<ek><bk>Franz Schubert: Streichquartett a-Moll D 804 (Emerson String Quartet)<ek>. In Google-Kalender eintragen