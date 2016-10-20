|
Donnerstag, 20.10.2016
02:03 bis 04:00
Sonstiges
<bk>Antonij Arenskij: Streichquartett Nr. 2 a-Moll (Jan Mischlich, Violoncello; TrioCoriolis)<ek><bk>Georg Friedrich Händel: "The Lord is my light" HWV 255 (Lynne Dawson, Sopran; Ian Partridge, Tenor; The Sixteen Choir and Orchestra, Leitung: Harry Christophers)<ek><bk>Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Sonate F-Dur KV 280 (Claudio Arrau, Klavier)<ek><bk>Franz Schubert: Streichquartett a-Moll D 804 (Emerson String Quartet)<ek>.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 320 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:25 bis 05:00
Seit 115 Min.
Red Line
Thriller
Tele 5
01:29 bis 02:49
Seit 51 Min.
