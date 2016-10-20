|
Donnerstag, 20.10.2016
16:15 bis 16:50
Comedyserie
The Romance
GB 2015
Margaret leads the BICCPRWS on a day trip to London, but their adventure is thwarted when there's an incident with an incendiary pie and women have been banned from the train station.
Schauspieler:
Jessica Hynes (Margaret)
Judy Parfitt (Myrtle)
Emma Pierson (Eva)
Ryan Sampson (Thomas)
Vicki Pepperdine (Gwen)
Georgia Groome (Emily)
Rebecca Front (Helen)
Originaltitel: Up the Women
Regie: Christine Gernon
Drehbuch: Jessica Hynes, Barunka O'Shaughnessy, Morwenna Banks
