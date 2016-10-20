BBC Entertainment 16:15 bis 16:50 Comedyserie Up the Women The Romance GB 2015 Merken Margaret leads the BICCPRWS on a day trip to London, but their adventure is thwarted when there's an incident with an incendiary pie and women have been banned from the train station. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Jessica Hynes (Margaret) Judy Parfitt (Myrtle) Emma Pierson (Eva) Ryan Sampson (Thomas) Vicki Pepperdine (Gwen) Georgia Groome (Emily) Rebecca Front (Helen) Originaltitel: Up the Women Regie: Christine Gernon Drehbuch: Jessica Hynes, Barunka O'Shaughnessy, Morwenna Banks

