Dienstag, 18.10.2016
03:35 bis 03:55
Sonstiges
Where the Streets Do Have Names
GB 2015
To celebrate their wedding anniversary, Liam and Debra head for the sunny south-east, but their romantic getaway goes awry after a chance encounter with one of Liam's old flames.
Schauspieler:
Chris O'Dowd (Sean Murphy)
Peter McDonald (Liam Moone)
David Rawle (Martin Moone)
Deirdre O'Kane (Debra Moone)
Aoife Duffin (Trisha Moone)
Sarah White (Sinead Moone)
Norma Sheahan (Linda)
Originaltitel: Moone Boy
Regie: Chris O'Dowd
Drehbuch: Chris O'Dowd, Nick Vincent Murphy
Musik: Rónán Johnston
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 413 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:25 bis 05:00
Seit 208 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport
01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 143 Min.
