Sonntag, 16. Oktober 2016
03:31 Uhr
Guten Abend!
BBC Entertainment
Sonntag, 16.10.2016
02:50 bis 03:40
SciFi-Serie

Doctor Who

Hör zu
GB 2014
Ghosts of the past and future crowd into the lives of the Doctor and Clara, a terrified caretaker, the last man standing in the universe, and a little boy who doesn't want to join the army.
Schauspieler:
Peter Capaldi (The Doctor)
Jenna-Louise Coleman (Clara Oswald)
Samuel Anderson (Danny Pink/Orson Pink)
Kiran Shah (Figure)
Remi Gooding (Rupert Pink)
Robert Goodman (Reg)
John Hurt (The War Doctor)
Originaltitel: Doctor Who
Regie: Douglas Mackinnon
Drehbuch: Steven Moffat
Kamera: Suzie Lavelle

