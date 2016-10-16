BBC Entertainment 02:50 bis 03:40 SciFi-Serie Doctor Who Hör zu GB 2014 Merken Ghosts of the past and future crowd into the lives of the Doctor and Clara, a terrified caretaker, the last man standing in the universe, and a little boy who doesn't want to join the army. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Peter Capaldi (The Doctor) Jenna-Louise Coleman (Clara Oswald) Samuel Anderson (Danny Pink/Orson Pink) Kiran Shah (Figure) Remi Gooding (Rupert Pink) Robert Goodman (Reg) John Hurt (The War Doctor) Originaltitel: Doctor Who Regie: Douglas Mackinnon Drehbuch: Steven Moffat Kamera: Suzie Lavelle

