RTS Un 15:05 bis 16:50 Sonstiges L'amour fait sa loi USA 2012 Stereo Merken Kevin, hébergé par sa meilleure amie depuis sept ans, découvre que le futur époux de cette dernière la trompe. Il tente d'empêcher leur union en se servant d'une loi instituant comme "couple officiel" toutes personnes ayant cohabité durant sept ans. In Google-Kalender eintragen Schauspieler: Natalie Hall (Jennifer) Darin Brooks (Kevin) Frances Fisher (Mrs. Von Hoffman) George Wendt (Mr. Henderson) Ryan Doom (Bryce) John Sloan (Jeremy) Katy Stoll (Sally) Originaltitel: The Seven Year Hitch Regie: Bradford May Drehbuch: Gregg Rossen, Brian Sawyer Musik: Nathan Furst

