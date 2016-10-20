 
 
Donnerstag, 20. Oktober 2016
16:27 Uhr
RTS Un
Donnerstag, 20.10.2016
15:05 bis 16:50
L'amour fait sa loi

USA 2012
Kevin, hébergé par sa meilleure amie depuis sept ans, découvre que le futur époux de cette dernière la trompe. Il tente d'empêcher leur union en se servant d'une loi instituant comme "couple officiel" toutes personnes ayant cohabité durant sept ans.
Schauspieler:
Natalie Hall (Jennifer)
Darin Brooks (Kevin)
Frances Fisher (Mrs. Von Hoffman)
George Wendt (Mr. Henderson)
Ryan Doom (Bryce)
John Sloan (Jeremy)
Katy Stoll (Sally)
Originaltitel: The Seven Year Hitch
Regie: Bradford May
Drehbuch: Gregg Rossen, Brian Sawyer
Musik: Nathan Furst

