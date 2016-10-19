RTS Un 23:50 bis 00:30 Mysteryserie The Walking Dead Est USA 2016 Merken Alexandria est en état d'alerte après avoir réalisé que quelqu'un manque à l'appel. Plusieurs équipes de recherche vont sortir, mais ce qu'ils trouvent n'est pas ce qu'ils espéraient. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) Steven Yeun (Glenn Rhee) Chandler Riggs (Carl Grimes) Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) Lauren Cohan (Maggie Greene) Danai Gurira (Michonne) Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier) Originaltitel: The Walking Dead Regie: Michael E. Satrazemis Drehbuch: Channing Powell Musik: Bear McCreary