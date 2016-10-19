 
 
Loading
Mittwoch, 19. Oktober 2016
00:04 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
RTS Un
Dienstag, 18.10.2016
23:50 bis 00:30
Mysteryserie

The Walking Dead

Est
USA 2016
Merken
 
Alexandria est en état d'alerte après avoir réalisé que quelqu'un manque à l'appel. Plusieurs équipes de recherche vont sortir, mais ce qu'ils trouvent n'est pas ce qu'ils espéraient.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Schauspieler:
Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes)
Steven Yeun (Glenn Rhee)
Chandler Riggs (Carl Grimes)
Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon)
Lauren Cohan (Maggie Greene)
Danai Gurira (Michonne)
Melissa McBride (Carol Peletier)
Originaltitel: The Walking Dead
Regie: Michael E. Satrazemis
Drehbuch: Channing Powell
Musik: Bear McCreary

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 183 Min.
Mr. Bill
Komödie
Super RTL 22:10 bis 00:45
Seit 113 Min.
Alles inklusive
Komödie
Das Erste 22:45 bis 00:40
Seit 78 Min.
Focus TV - Reportage
Magazin
Sat.1 23:05 bis 00:05
Seit 58 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.111