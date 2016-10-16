Sky Atlantic HD 15:10 bis 16:10 Serien Deadwood Gerüchte USA 2005 16:9 Dolby Digital HDTV Merken Alma Garrett (Molly Parker) ist aufgebracht, weil Sheriff Bullock (Timothy Olyphant) zu seiner Frau zurückgekehrt ist. Ihren Ärger lässt sie an Sophias Erzieherin Miss Isringhausen (Sarah Paulson) aus. Seth Bullock, Martha (Anna Gunn) und William (Josh Eriksson) gewöhnen sich derweil widerstrebend an die neue Familienkonstellation. - Packende und düstere Westernserie über ein Goldsucherkaff in South Dakota. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock) Ian McShane (Al Swearengen) Molly Parker (Alma Garret) John Hawkes (Sol Star) Robin Weigert (Calamity Jane) Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran) Powers Boothe (Cy Tolliver) Originaltitel: Deadwood Regie: Steve Shill Drehbuch: Elizabeth Sarnoff, David Milch Kamera: Lloyd Ahern Musik: David Schwartz, Reinhold Heil, Johnny Klimek Altersempfehlung: ab 12