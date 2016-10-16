 
 
Sonntag, 16. Oktober 2016
15:39 Uhr
Guten Tag!
Sky Atlantic HD
Sonntag, 16.10.2016
15:10 bis 16:10
Serien

Deadwood

Gerüchte
USA 2005
Alma Garrett (Molly Parker) ist aufgebracht, weil Sheriff Bullock (Timothy Olyphant) zu seiner Frau zurückgekehrt ist. Ihren Ärger lässt sie an Sophias Erzieherin Miss Isringhausen (Sarah Paulson) aus. Seth Bullock, Martha (Anna Gunn) und William (Josh Eriksson) gewöhnen sich derweil widerstrebend an die neue Familienkonstellation. - Packende und düstere Westernserie über ein Goldsucherkaff in South Dakota.
Schauspieler:
Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock)
Ian McShane (Al Swearengen)
Molly Parker (Alma Garret)
John Hawkes (Sol Star)
Robin Weigert (Calamity Jane)
Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran)
Powers Boothe (Cy Tolliver)
Originaltitel: Deadwood
Regie: Steve Shill
Drehbuch: Elizabeth Sarnoff, David Milch
Kamera: Lloyd Ahern
Musik: David Schwartz, Reinhold Heil, Johnny Klimek
Altersempfehlung: ab 12

